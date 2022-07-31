Watch: All of Danny Garcia's boxing career losses ahead of his return against Jose Benavidez Jr.

Danny Garcia, a two-divisional world champion, will return after more than a year-long hiatus tonight to face Jose Benavidez Jr. in a middleweight scrap. It will be Garcia’s debut in the 160 lbs division and a fresh start to his boxing career.

Across his 36 wins and 3 losses, ‘Swift’ has fought some of the best boxers of his time. 21 of his wins have come via stoppage, citing how devastating of a puncher Garcia is. However, he has lost the biggest bouts of his career so far.

Only three men have defeated ‘Swift’: Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, and Errol Spence Jr., all three of whom are world champion prospects. That said, none of them could stop Garcia. All three of these fights went the distance, handing Danny Garcia three decision losses in the process.

As he prepares to bounce back from his most recent loss against Jose Benavidez Jr. tonight, here’s a look back at all three of his pro-defeats.

Danny Garcia vs. Errol Spence Jr. (December 5, 2020)

Following a horrific car accident in 2019, Errol Spence Jr. returned to the ring and put his WBC and IBF 147 pound belts at stake against Garcia. Spence Jr. looked dominant in the fight — a fight in which his jabs turned out to be extremely effective. Garcia’s cornermen advised him to stop respecting Spence and hit him when in range.

Danny Garcia followed the plan and earned some success. Nevertheless, Errol Spence Jr’s jabs were hard to penetrate. After the fight, Errol Spence Jr. said that he didn’t feel Garcia’s power in the bout. While ‘Swift’ offered his lion-heart to display, it wasn't enough to get through ‘Truth’ Errol Spence Jr.

In a post-fight media interaction, Spence Jr. said:

"We were working on using the jab, setting everything up with the jab and basically just outpointing him."

Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter (September 8, 2018)

Garcia and ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter crossed paths at very interesting points in their careers. After they both reeled off wins after rebounding from losses against Keith Thurman, they locked horns in a welterweight title fight. The vacant WBC belt was up for grabs, and both men delivered their best at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. However, Porter came out victorious via decision.

Shawn Porter was very active in the fight. He attacked Garcia from every angle, with a special focus on attacking Garcia's body. ‘Swift’ threw several significant counter-punches to intensify the affair, eve stealing the spotlight from Porter on multiple occasions. However, Porter was able to convince the judges that he did enough to win.

‘Showtime’ put his hands on the WBC welterweight title after three judges scored the fight 116-112, 115-113, 115-113, in favor of ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter.

Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman (March 4, 2017)

The undefeated Danny Garcia faced ‘One Time’ Keith Thurman in 2017 with hopes of grabbing the WBC and IBF welterweight titles at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. The fight began with instant fireworks, and neither man shied from throwing heat. Garcia showcased impeccable speed and countered several of Thurman’s clean shots.

The pace slowed in the middle rounds. allowing for both men to play it smart inside the ring. The intensity, however, was revived in the final rounds.

While Garcia did his best, it was ultimately Keith Thurman who would earn the win via split decision. ‘One Time’ won on two cards that favored him with 116-112 and 115-113 — one of the judges backed Garcia by 115-113.

In his post-fight comments, Thurman said:

"I thought I outboxed him, I thought it was a clear victory," Thurman said in the post-fight interaction.

