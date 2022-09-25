How much money did Floyd Mayweather make by knocking out Mikuru Asakura?

Floyd Mayweather took on Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing match last night.

It is worth noting that this was Mayweather's fourth exhibition bout since retiring from the sport back in 2017. In the process, 'Money' racked up a $20 million payday as well, according to Daily Mail. As far as the fight goes, 'Money' showed off his boxing royalty and secured an emphatic TKO victory.

ᴊᴀᴋᴇ @jakeshredz420 floyd mayweather knocks out asakura at the last second of round 2 #superRIZIN floyd mayweather knocks out asakura at the last second of round 2 #superRIZIN https://t.co/WZIB6NdwFa

As the fight started, it became very obvious that Mikuru Asakura was prone to getting hit by Mayweather's signature counter punches. The Japanese MMA star left himself exposed repeatedly by leaning in with a jab, which was eventually the reason behind him getting knocked out.

Floyd Mayweather connected with the perfect counter-right towards the end of the second round, which left Mikuru Asakura on the canvas. Interestingly, the Japanese MMA star wasn't able to recover from it and the referee called an end to the bout.

Jake Paul responds to Floyd Mayweather's recent claims

Jake Paul has responded to Mayweather's recent claims while suggesting that he will knock out 'Money' within six rounds if they ever fight. This comes after the 45-year-old said in an interview with TMZ Sports that 'The Problem Child' is doing well inside the boxing ring because he's not fighting "real fighters."

Take a look at what Floyd Mayweather said:

"As long as he continues to fight MMA guys and YouTubers, he's gonna continue to look good and shine... But once he fights a real fighter it's not gonna be good. He'd get f***ed up by Canelo. There is no way. He'd get demolished."

Jake Paul responded to the post by boxing journalist Michael Benson suggesting that while his brother Logan Paul went the distance with Mayweather, he would finish 'Money' within six rounds. While further urging Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza to make the fight happen, 'The Problem Child' said:

"Jake Paul on Floyd Mayweather: “My brother took you the distance. I would finish you in 6. @StephenEspinoza please make this fight happen so I can send him into proper retirement.”

Take a look at the tweet by Jake Paul below:

