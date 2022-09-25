"I can finish you in 6" - Jake Paul promises to send Floyd Mayweather into "proper retirement" if he ever fought him 

Jake Paul has promised to knock out Floyd Mayweather within six rounds if he ever fights him.

'Money' Mayweather is currently hours away from his fight against Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. In an interview with TMZ, Mayweather spoke about how Paul is doing well in the ring only because he is fighting non-boxers:

"As long as he continues to fight MMA guys and YouTubers, he's gonna continue to look good and shine... But once he fights a real fighter it's not gonna be good. He'd get f***ed up by Canelo. There is no way. He'd get demolished."

Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul: "As long as he continues to fight MMA guys and YouTubers, he's gonna continue to look good and shine, but once he fights a real fighter it's not gonna be good. He'd get f***ed up by Canelo. There is no way. He'd get demolished."

In response to Michael Benson's tweet, 'The Problem Child' tweeted:

"Jake Paul on Floyd Mayweather: “My brother took you the distance. I would finish you in 6. @StephenEspinoza please make this fight happen so I can send him into proper retirement.”

Jake Paul on Floyd Mayweather: "My brother took you the distance. I would finish you in 6. @StephenEspinoza please make this fight happen so I can send him into proper retirement."

Jake Paul believes he can knock out Mayweather within six rounds. He asked Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime Sports, to make the fight happen.

According to 'The Problem Child', if Logan Paul can last eight rounds with Mayweather, he can finish the unbeaten boxer off in less time than that.

Floyd Mayweather challenges Jake Paul to a fight with no weight change for Paul

Mayweather has confirmed that he is willing to fight Jake Paul despite the walloping weight difference between the two. He is also looking to take on British YouTuber Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai for another exhibition match.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Money' expressed:

"He [Jake Paul] said, 'I don't want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.' He said, 'I'm only doing real fights.' And of course, I can't get high up in weight, but I'll fight him in a real fight at the weight that I'm at."

Mayweather is currently only interested in exhibition fights, which he refers to as legalized bank robberies. He does not fight tough fighters in his exhibition fights so that he does not sustain any damage.

Floyd Mayweather on Jake Paul: "He said, 'I don't want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.' He said, 'I'm only doing real fights.' And of course, I can't get high up in weight, but I'll fight him in a real fight at the weight that I'm at."

