How much money did Floyd Mayweather make outside of the boxing ring?

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers the world has ever seen. Apart from his exceptional boxing skills that set him apart from the rest, 'Money' is also a sound businessman.

Mayweather is the highest earning boxer the sport has ever seen. Be it inside or outside the ring, 'Money', as his nickname suggests, is good at making money. While most boxers simply limit themselves to earnings from their fights, he is not like them. The 45-year-old has expanded his portfolio through various businesses.

Thanks to his business ventures, Floyd Mayweather has a net worth of $450 million. However, his all-time earnings are much higher and stand at about 1.1 billion according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is worth noting that this makes Mayweather one of only six athletes to have ever crossed 1 biillion in total earnings. Moreover, 'Money' is also the fifth highest-paid athlete of all time.

Floyd Mayweather gives his opinion on Jake Paul

Mayweather has suggested that he is open to fighting Jake Paul in a professional fight if 'The Problem Child' steps down in weight class. Jake Paul spoke about fighting 'Money' in the buildup to his brother Logan Paul's exhibition fight last year against the 45-year-old.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mayweather said:

“He [Jake Paul] said I don’t wanna do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. He said I am only doing real fights... of course I can’t get up high in weight but I will fight him in a real fight at the weight that I am at. But Jake Paul, I mean as of right now, what he is doing is good for what he is doing but once he fights a real actual real fighter, it’s going to be bad.”

Further in the interview, Mayweather also spoke about Jake Paul's chances in a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez. He said:

“He would get f*** up by Canelo. I am sorry, it’s TMZ. I apologize but there's no way. He [Paul] would get demolished.”

Watch the interview below

