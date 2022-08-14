How much money did Teofimo Lopez earn by beating Pedro Campa?

Teofimo Lopez returned to the squared circle against Pedro Campa on Saturday night. This was the first time 'Takeover' was entering the ring since his shock defeat to George Kambosos Jr. last year.

In the process, Lopez also guaranteed himself a hefty paycheck. According to TotalSportal.com, 'Takeover' was guaranteed $1 million for his bout against Pedro Campa. Moreover, he will also receieve a 60% share of the pay-per-view sales. On the flipside, Campa was guaranteed a purse of $350,000 along with the remaining 40% share of the pay-per-view sales.

Lopez moved up to super lightweight for his return, and showed up in a big way. The Brooklyn native was dominating the fight from the start and looked at ease in a heavier weight-class. 'Takeover' looked his best in the seventh round when he dropped Pedro Campa with a left jab.

Soon after Pedro Campa got up, he was hit with a flurry of punches from Lopez and the referee had seen enough by then and decided to stop the fight, handing the Brooklyn native the TKO victory.

Teofimo Lopez speaks about his knockout win over Pedro Campa

Following his seventh-round TKO win over Pedro Campa, Teofimo Lopez opened up on his win. In a post-fight interview with FightHub TV, Lopez talked about how he wasn't looking for a knockout, instead he worked on a variety of skills and managed to hurt his opponent in the process.

"No, I wasn't focused on the knockout. Just focus on timing, working on different things. Wanting to show you guys my catch and shoot things that I've been working on. My defence was great today, you know. I still got to work on a couple things overall. However, you know God does the work for me. You know what I'm saying? Seventh round knockout. Two five, twenty five, two plus five, seven."

Having fallen back into the winning column, Lopez will certainly be hopeful of building upon his victory and eventually fighting for the title at super-lightweight. That said, it will be interesting to see who he fights when he makes his way into the squared circle again.

