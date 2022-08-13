"I put that little b**** to his knees" - Teofimo Lopez says fighting George Kambosos Jr. was the best decision of his life

Teofimo Lopez has claimed that fighting George Kambosos Jr. was the best decision of his life.

Lopez suffered the first loss of his professional career against Kambosos back in November 2021. 'The Takeover' was dropped in the first round with a phenomenal right-hand before scoring a knockdown of his own in the tenth.

However, he was outworked by his Australian opponent throughout the bout and lost a split decision. As a result, he was deprived of the IBF, WBA (Super), and WBO lightweight championships that he captured by beating Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020.

Watch the fight highlights of Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. below:

Regardless of his loss to the Australian, the New York native has reflected fondly on his bout with Kambosos. In a recent interview with Top Rank, he said the following:

"I look up at the lights and just say to God, 'I need your help here.' Because I'm about to do something that I'm not built to do, and that's quit. Three rounds later I put that little b**** to his knees... It was the greatest choice [I've] ever [made] in my life."

Teofimo Lopez believes he deserved to win against George Kambosos Jr.

Teofimo Lopez continued by expressing his belief that he should have been given the victory against Kambosos Jr. He added:

"Because I won that fight. Regardless of the matter, the referee knew so. He raised my hand before they called out Kambosos. The only person that beat me was myself, and that's it."

Since losing to Kambosos, Lopez has shown contempt towards DAZN, who he claims robbed him of his victory. 'The Takeover' moved from Top Rank to DAZN and has previously suggested that the change in promotion is the reason he lost:

After nine months out of the ring, Lopez is set to make his return tomorrow night against Pedro Campa in Las Vegas. The returning star has moved up to 140 pounds and will be looking to make a statement against his experienced opponent.

It remains to be seen if Lopez will be more impressive at a higher weight class and show improvements since his first loss.

There is already speculation Lopez could fight Ryan Garcia next, assuming he can get past Campa. Garcia has also recently moved up to 140 pounds and would be a lucrative opportunity for Lopez.

