How much money did Ryan Garcia make by knocking out Javier Fortuna? 

Ryan Garcia stopped Javier Fortuna in round six of their headlining clash at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night. The exact amount of his earnings is yet to be revealed, but it could be another multi-million-dollar payday for the young Californian.

Scoring his 19th professional stoppage, ‘KingRy’ called out Gervonta Davis after the bout. A fight between Garcia and ‘Tank’ can potentially be one of the biggest pay-per-view boxing events in recent years.

Ryan Garcia looked dominant inside the ring as he dropped his opponent in rounds four and five before ending the show in the sixth. Fortuna has now lost two of his last three outings and his current record stands at 37-4-1.

Watch the highlights of Garcia vs. Fortuna below:

Garcia reportedly bagged a $1 million guaranteed purse in his win against Emmanuel Tagoe in April alongside 70% of the pay-per-view shares. His total earnings could have been close to $3 million in that bout. The recent win over Fortuna might end up garnering a similar figure for ‘KingRy’.

Garcia was guaranteed $250k in 2019 when he fought Romero Duno. Hence, the current numbers reflect steady progress from the 23-year-old in terms of his box office potential. As for Javier Fortuna, his exact earnings from the fight are unclear too.

It is reported that the 33-year-old made $150k in a loss against Joseph Diaz Jr. in 2021. In his last fight before facing Garcia, Fortuna knocked out Rafael Hernandez in February this year. His most recent bout will probably end up being one of the better paydays of his career.

What’s next for Ryan Garcia after the win?

Ryan Garcia said that he would go after WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis. He did the same after stopping Luke Campbell for the WBC Interim Title in January 2021. However, 'KingRy' proposed an exhibition against Manny Pacquiao that year and walked away from facing ‘Tank’.

Watch Garcia's feud with 'Tank' from a year ago:

Gervonta Davis is now a three-weight undefeated world champion with one of the highest knockout ratios. While the popular 'KingRy' also has power in his hands, it may intrigue ‘Tank’ to fight him. A Garcia vs. Davis fight could happen sooner rather than later.

