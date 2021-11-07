How much will Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant earn in their super fight?

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are set to take home eight-figure paydays from the super middleweight title clash on November 6. Alvarez will get $40 million for the bout, while Plant will receive $10 million, both without including pay-per-view extras.

ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger confirmed the news on Twitter just as the two superstar boxers entered the ring for their undisputed super middleweight championship encounter.

"Canelo Alvarez will earn $40 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Caleb Plant will earn a career-high $10 million guaranteed. Fighters are in the ring. Undisputed 168-pound championship. Let’s do this! #CaneloPlant," said Coppinger.

Here's Mike Coppinger's recent tweet on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight salaries:

Alvarez was defending his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles against IBF world boxing champion Plant in Paradise, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant to become the undisputed super middleweight boxing champion of the world

Canelo Alvarez got the better of Caleb Plant via TKO in the 11th round on Saturday night to be crowned the undisputed super middleweight boxing world champion at the iconic MGM Grand Arena.

Plant started well and had the upper hand in the opening rounds. However, Alvarez used all his experience to keep the range well enough to frustrate his opponent in the following rounds.

Canelo Alvarez's calculated aggression eventually paid off as he drew Caleb Plant forward, dropped him with lethal strikes and then finished him with a few more heavy punches. The referee stopped the bout at the 0:35 mark of the 11th round.

Alvarez has now beaten three undefeated super middleweight titleholders, including Plant, to claim various belts in the last 11 months. British boxers Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith were the Mexican's other two victims.

The only loss in Alvarez's career (57-1-2) came against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in September 2013.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh