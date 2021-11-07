Who won the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight, billed as the Road to Undisputed, ended with Alvarez walking away with the win. The contest was hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

It took Canelo eleven rounds to knock Plant down. The fight soon came to an end after Canelo sent Plant to the mats for the first time in the eleventh round. The Mexican's combination of left hooks and a right uppercut that sent Plant sprawling on the floor was followed by a series of strikes that sent him down for the second and last time.

The fighters put everything on the line as all four major super middleweight titles hung in the balance. At the end of the fight, Canelo Alvarez retained his WBA, WBO, The Ring and WBC titles. He also laid claim to Plant's IBF title.

Canelo Alvarez consistently pushed Caleb Plant to the ropes, pressuring him with his impeccable footwork and head movement. Plant, on the other hand, frequently made Canelo miss.

He found himself behind Alvarez on the scorecards right from the get-go. However, he managed to outperform the Mexican in the seventh, eighth, and ninth rounds.

Check out the results from the main and preliminary cards for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant event:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant main card results:

Anthony Direll def. Marcos Hernandez via KO (0:22 of Round 4)

Rey Vargas def. Leonardo Baez via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 99-91).

Elvis Rodriguez def. Juan Pablo Romero via knockout (2:59 of Round 5)

