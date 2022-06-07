Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Purse, PPV share, and more

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire will meet once again inside the squared circle later today.

In their 2019 'Fight of the Year' faceoff, Inoue walked away with a unanimous decision win. This time around, Donaire is confident he can even the score. His WBC Bantamweight Championship, and Inoue’s WBA, IBF, and The Ring Titles will all be on the line.

According to TotalSports.com, the rematch is set to be the "biggest Asian PPV fight of 2022."

Being undefeated and holding more titles, Inoue will pocket a bigger guaranteed purse of $350K. For his part, Donaire will take home $125K as the guaranteed purse of the fight.

As for the PPV share revenue, both boxers will split the revenue at 60% and 40%, with Inoue getting the bigger share. Sky Sports is holding the TV coverage rights.

The total payout of Inoue will cross the mark of $500K while Donaire will receive $250K, if the PPV sales reach the proposed mark, TotalSports.com reported.

Nonito Donaire vs. Naoya Inoue 2 preview

The rematch between Nonito Donaire and Naoya Inoue is set to take place at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan at around 5:00 PM IST. Both men are banking on their momentum heading into this title unification bout, as neither has lost since their first showdown.

Inoue, 29, is coming off an eight-round technical knockout victory against Aran Dipaen in December, and a third-round KO win against Michael Dasmariñas in June. This will be his fourth title defense since becoming the WBA, IBF, and The Ring Unified Bantamweight Champion.

Meanwhile, Donaire, 39, has seemingly found the fountain of youth since losing to Inoue in 2019. The four-division champion became a three-time bantamweight titlist via his fourth-round KO of WBC titleholder Nordine Oubaali in May 2021. He successfully defended his title against compatriot Reymart Gaballo in December.

The sequel is expected to end with fireworks considering the pair’s knockout rates. Inoue is sporting an impressive 22-0 record, including 19 KOs for a knockout rate of 86%. Donaire, meanwhile, has more fights under him with a record of 42-6, with 28 KOs for a 58.33% knockout rate.

Watch the highlights of the first fight between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire:

