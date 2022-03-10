How did the rivalry between Thor Björnsson and Eddie Hall start?

Thor Björnsson and Eddie Hall are some of the most popular names in the strongman community. The pair are also involved in a heated rivalry that dates back to 2017.

In an event known as 'The Viking Press', Björnsson was deducted one of his repititions because the referee believed he pulled off an illegal move. Hall then went on to win the competition and the incident seems to have been on Björnsson's mind ever since.

In interviews with Muscle and Health, both Hall and Björnsson spoke about their rivalry.

Here's what Eddie Hall had to say:

"To be honest, I just want to bang this guy out, bang him out again, and then just get him out of my headspace because I’ve just spent too much time fixated on wanting to hurt this man and I just need to move on. He wronged me in 2017, he’s put a black cloud over me for a number of years. I just want to put that to bed and move on with my life."

Björnsson does not share the same level of hate as Hall does, here's what he had to say:

"The whole world knows Eddie and I don’t get along. Some people just don’t get along in life and that’s okay. I don’t need to get along with him. And that’s fine, but I don’t necessarily hate the guy, I wouldn’t go that far. I mean, I do dislike him."

Thor Björnsson and Eddie Hall want to put an end to their rivalry once and for all

From a controversial refereeing decision at the 2017 World's Strongest Man competition to breaking each other's deadlift world records, this rivalry has come a long way.

Both 'The Mountain' and 'The Beast' are just trying to find ways in which they can better the other. The culmination of this rivalry will take place in the boxing ring. On March 19th, the heaviest boxing match in history will take place in Dubai.

Thor Vs Eddie Hall is finally happening! March 19th 2022 in Dubai.

Björnsson and Hall will fight for all the bragging rights; to be able to say that they're better than the other. Expect fireworks in this fight, since both of these fighters are extremely strong and possess one-punch knockout power.

