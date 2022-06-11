Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo and Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan – How to watch both the events live

Daniel Dubois is just one win away from becoming a world heavyweight champion. His upcoming clash against WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion Trevor Bryan is the biggest fight in the young Brit's career till date. However, he will have his hands full against the American on Saturday night.

Watch the Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan face-off below:

Boxing fans will be spoilt for choice. Daniel Dubois’ fight will go toe-to-toe with Top Rank’s Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo. With the WBO NABO Super-Middleweight belt at stake, Berlanga will try to revive his knockout streak on Saturday night. Both the events will take place on July 11 at around the same time.

Here’s how to watch them live.

Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan – How to watch live

The heavyweight title bout will take place at Casino Miami in Florida, USA. Veteran promoter Don King is in charge of the event. The main card is expected to begin at 8 PM ET/ 1 AM BST. Depending on the length of the fights, the main event could begin at around 11 PM ET/ 4 AM BST.

The fight will be available live on FITE TV in the USA and on BT Sport in the UK and Europe. Here’s a look at the complete card:

Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan (Heavyweight)

DaCarree Scott vs. Jonathan Guidry (Heavyweight)

Johnnie Langston vs. Isaiah Thompson (Light heavyweight)

Tre'Sean Wiggins vs. Travis Castellon (Welterweight)

Ahmed Elbiali vs. Dervin Colina (Middleweight)

Luis J. Rodriguez Fernandez vs. Derrick Evans (Super Middleweight)

Raynel Mederos vs. Ryan Wilson (Super Lightweight)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo – How to watch live

After 16 consecutive first-round KOs, Berlanga (19-0) has gone the distance in his last three fights. He will look to put that right when he faces Roamer Alexis Angulo in their super middleweight clash. The Top Rank event will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

Headed by Bob Arum, the event will begin at 11 PM ET/ 4 AM BST. Depending on the length of the fights, the main event could start at around 11 PM ET/ 4 AM BST.

The fight will be available live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK and Europe. Here’s a look at the complete card:

Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweight)

Henry Lebron vs. Luis Lebron (Super Featherweight)

Carlos Caraballo vs. Victor Santillan (Super Bantamweight)

Pablo Cruz vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz (Featherweight)

Josue Vargas vs. Dakota Linger (Super Lightweight)

Eliseo Villalobos vs. Armani Almestica (Lightweight)

Omar Rosario vs. Julio Rosa (Super lightweight)

Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga (Flyweight)

Frevian Gonzalez Robles vs. Refugio Montellano (Lightweight)

