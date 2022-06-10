Don King promises to bring back Tyson Fury 

In an interview with BT Sport Boxing, Don King made some big promises about bringing Tyson Fury back to the ring.

When discussing the Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan matchup, they mentioned how one good win could change the American's life.

King said:

"His life changes tremendously. Instantaneously, too."

He also stated that big fights would be waiting for him and everyone would want to get a crack at him, including the legendary Tyson Fury.

"All of them are coming. In fact, I'm going to bring Tyson Fury out of retirement."

The former heavyweight king has repeated numerous times that he is serious about retirement and has no plans to return to the ring. Many doubters, including Don King, think he can make an offer that would entice the 'The Gypsy King' to return.

Fury posted an 'On This Day' to his Instagram:

Watch the video here:

Has Tyson Fury really retired?

After a stunning knockout of Dillian Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' made the announcement at a packed stadium that he would be hanging up his gloves. Since then, there have been conspirators who just can't believe he's truly done with boxing, including Don King.

Fury even posted part of the interview with Don King to his Instagram story and reacted to it:

"Get up there Don."

It was reported by The Sun that an American promotor has spread rumors that he believes Fury will put the gloves on again. However, the fighter quickly snuffed out those hopes and stated:

"I've just read today that I'm supposed to be coming out of retirement. That's new to me. As far as I'm concerned I'm staying retired."

Other doubters believe that Fury is waiting to see the winner of the match between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. He would then either really solidify his retirement, or decide to challenge the winner to a match.

Another hint that perhaps 'The Gypsy King' isn't done yet with boxing is the fact that he has yet to vacate his belts. If he did, it would prove to everyone that he was serious about retirement. However, he has held on to them, which tells fans that he's not ready to go just yet.

Fury posted himself working out to Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far