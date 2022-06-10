Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan: Preview and prediction

Daniel Dubois and Trevor Bryan are set to clash tomorrow night at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami for the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Championship.

Dubois will fight on American soil for only the second time in his professional boxing career in a bid to become a world champion at 24-years-old. Bryan, a New York native, will be looking to extend his unbeaten record to 23-0 and keep some heavyweight gold in the US.

'Dynamite' is the overwhelming favourite going into the contest and is coming off an impressive first-round stoppage win over Joe Cusumano back in 2021. Despite losing to Joe Joyce a couple of years ago, many believe the Brit has vastly improved under his relatively new coach Shane McGuigan.

Watch the fight highlights of Dubois vs Cusumano:

With all 16 of his wins coming via knockout, Dubois possesses phenomenal punching power which has seen him defeat previously unbeaten fighters like Nathan Gorman and Ebenezer Tetteh.

Meanwhile, Bryan's last bout was against Jonathan Guidry, which the American won via a 12-round split decision. Apart from knocking Guidry down in the final round, Bryan produced a less than stellar performance.

The most impressive name on the 32-year-old's resume is Bermane Stiverne who he stopped in the 11th round at the Seminole Hard Rock and Hotel in Hollywood. However, with Stiverne being over 40 years old, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion was way past his best.

Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan - Who wins?

Daniel Dubois is likely to knock out Bryan in the early rounds with a flurry of punches or a big right hand. 'Dynamite' is far too strong and explosive for his older opponent, who has never shared a ring with someone as ferocious.

Bryan does possess good boxing skills and might be able to land punches on Dubois throughout the contest. But the American will not have the firepower required to stop the Brit from relentlessly coming forward and applying pressure.

In the majority of his bouts, Dubois has displayed that he is an extremely fast starter. Therefore, he will begin dishing out punishment from the opening bell and it will only be a matter of time until Bryan is overwhelmed.

Watch the full press conference with Dubois and Bryan:

