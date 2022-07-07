Here's how to win a VIP pair ticket for Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev 2

Matchroom Boxing is giving fans a chance to see Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev 2 for free.

'Del Boy' and 'The Cobra' are set to face off this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in England. The bout will be a rematch of their showdown in May 2016. The showdown was an intense 12-round affair, with Pulev winning via split-decision.

Six years later, the two heavyweights entered the matchup badly needing a victory to remain in title contention. Chisora heads into the matchup having lost his last three fights. While Pulev is entering off with a win, he's still looking to rebound from his loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2020.

The fight is an extremely important one, and fans will have a chance to see it live for free. Yesterday, Matchroom Boxing took to Twitter to announce that they're doing a giveaway to a lucky fan to get VIP tickets for Saturday's rematch between Chisora and Pulev.

All fans have to do is go to the link that Matchroom Boxing provided on Twitter and enter their email and postcode. From there, they're automatically entered into the giveaway where they can win two VIP tickets to the high-profile heavyweight showdown.

There's currently no timeline given for the giveaway. However, given that the fight is happening later this week, it's likely that the winners will be announced in the next few days.

Derek Chisora confident ahead of rematch with Kubrat Pulev

Despite losing his first encounter with Kubrat Pulev, Derek Chisora is confident that he'll win the rematch.

Their first bout back in 2016 was an intense high-profile fight. After 12 rounds, it was the Bulgarian who claimed the win via split-decision. Despite coming up short, Chisora feels that he's well-equipped for the second encounter.

Last month, the two men engaged in their first press conference for Saturday's fight. The back-and-forth between the two seemed to give the Brit even more confidence.

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Chisora stated that the presser made him more sure he's going to win the fight. 'Del Boy' stated:

"Yesterday was great man, it's a great fight, it's going to be amazing. He's [Pulev] a big guy, he hasn't got that hunger anymore. He hasn't got that hunger, I can just tell. He's just doing it because he's got that proud European style [and] macho situation but the hunger is gone, I can feel it. The fights gone out of him basically."

