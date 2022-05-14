Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will step back into the ring together this weekend to settle the argument after their controversial draw in 2021.

Charlo recently said that he will "get Castano out (of) the way" on Saturday. Boxing Scene reported that Charlo stated:

"I gotta get Castano out the way. I gotta show y’all – Mexican fans and Argentinean fans – why I’m number one guy, that’s been the number one guy for so many years. I possess a different type of strength. I have a different type of power when I punch. I’m the Hagler and the Hearns put together. You know, and I got 12 rounds to do it."

Charlo and Castano have been butting heads since their first meeting, which left a bad taste in the mouths of both boxers. Castano landed more punches throughout the fight and seemed to control much of the contest. However, Charlo found his way to a draw on the cards. Both men were unhappy with the result and have vowed to dominate the rematch this weekend.

Lord of The Fly's @naotaBox Just so you don’t forget, it’s Charlo-Castaño II fight week. I’m expecting another great fight for 12 rounds or less: Just so you don’t forget, it’s Charlo-Castaño II fight week. I’m expecting another great fight for 12 rounds or less: https://t.co/AMxtmoGtgm

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano I

Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano first met on July 17, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The title of Undisputed Light Middleweight Champion was on the line. The rematch will settle the score, making the victor the first undisputed champ in the weight class since Winky Wright beat Shane Mosley in 2004.

Castano and Charlo had a tough twelve-round contest the first time around, which saw a strong performance from the Argentinian in the early rounds. He pushed Charlo back against the ropes throughout and landed hard combinations. In the later rounds of the bout, the American managed to make some headway and put together clean combinations of his own.

Charlo holds the IBF, WBC, and The Ring Light Middleweight Belts while Castano holds the WBO Light Middleweight Belt. Charlo won his titles against John Jackson in 2016 and Jeison Rosario in 2020. He won the WBO title by defeating Patrick Teixeira in 2021. Their records are 36-1-1 and 19-0-2 respectively. Charlo's sole loss came to Tony Harrison in 2018.

Saturday's undercard bouts will include up-and-coming prospect Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs. Custio Clayton (welterweight) and Kevin Gonzalez vs. Emanuel Rivera Nieves (super bantamweight).

