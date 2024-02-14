"I don’t think that’s what I want" - Naoya Inoue dismisses any possibility of moving up weight class to fight Gervonta Davis

Naoya Inoue does not seem too interested in a potential clash against Gervonta Davis.

'The Monster' recently did an interview with The Ring, during which he discussed various topics such as his last performance and his tentative schedule for 2024. At one point, Inoue was asked about the possibility of fighting Davis.

The 30-year-old responded that he did not wish to move up a weight class just for monetary reasons. Inoue indicated that he wanted to perform to the best of his abilities, something that might not be possible if he moves up to compete against a fighter like 'Tank', who is currently the lightweight champion:

"I always want to show the best Naoya Inoue. I wouldn’t decide to start fighting at featherweight or super featherweight just because the money is good. I don’t think that’s what I want. There are many fighters who have chased the money but ended up not being able to perform well and quit. The reason I box is not for the money; I do this to show my best self. It’s also true that I’m motivated by fighting strong opponents, but there are weight divisions in boxing for a reason."

Inoue was last seen in action in December 2023. The 30-year-old went up against Marlon Tapales at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. 'The Monster' emerged as the better fighter and finished his opponent via knockout in the 10th round of the fight.

Davis' last fight was in April 2023 when he took on Ryan Garcia at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The 29-year-old got his hand raised via seventh-round KO in that fight.

What are Gervonta Davis and Naoya Inoue's boxing records?

Both Gervonta Davis and Naoya Inoue are undefeated as professional fighters and have a highly impressive knockout rate.

Inoue has an impeccable record of 26-0 and 23 of those victories have come via knockout. During his run, 'The Monster' has defeated the likes of Stephen Fulton, Paul Butler, and Nonita Donaire.

Davis, on the other hand, has competed in 29 professional fights and gotten his hand raised in all of them. In a career spanning over a decade, 'Tank' has scored 27 finishes. The 29-year-old has victories over prominent fighters like Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero, and Isaac Cruz.