Jake Paul has claimed that his upcoming opponent Tommy Fury will break under the pressure of their fight.

'The Problem Child' will go up against his long-time rival Tommy Fury later this month on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Going into the fight, there has been a lot of anticipation as it is set to be Paul's toughest test of his career so far. However, on the contrary, 'TNT' seems to be the one under more pressure.

Tommy Fury, unlike Jake Paul, has been boxing since he was a child and a potential loss against someone who started boxing just a few years ago could be really embarrassing. So much so that his own father and half-brother Tyson Fury have frowned upon the idea of 'TNT' potentially losing to Paul.

That said, it's safe to say that Tommy Fury is under a lot more pressure than his opponent. Speaking about the same during an interview with Queensberry Promotions, Jake Paul suggested that Fury won't be able to handle the pressure he's in:

"I feel like he's distracted. Now he's fighting for his family, for his kid's food. His own family saying they're gonna disown him. This is his first main event, first time fighting somebody real who's not just put there to lose. I think the kid's gonna, just gonna break."

Watch the interview below:

Teddy Atlas gives his thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming Paul vs. Fury matchup.

While speaking about the fight during his show, The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the renowned boxing trainer suggested that even though Tommy Fury looks like a fighter, he doesn't fight like a fighter.

Atlas also claimed that Fury is not that physically strong, and maybe that's why Paul picked him:

"Fury knows how to fight, he knows how to look like a fighter, but I'll say it again. I don't know if he knows how to fight like a fighter when the moment comes, if that moment comes... Jake Paul, he's not going to become one of the greats of boxing but he's gradually becoming better, better and better. One thing that he is, he's serious about it and he's physically strong. Fury's not physically strong. I think that's why he [Jake Paul] has picked him."

Watch the video below:

