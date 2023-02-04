Tommy Fury's father believes they're being underpaid by Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to enter the squared circle later this month on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. The two have had quite the rivalry over the years and were scheduled to fight on two different occasions.

Their first fight was booked for December 2021 and the next for August 2022. However, both times the fight ended up falling apart. But it looks like the two are keen to finally put their rivalry to bed as they have agreed to fight one more time.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the fight and both Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are expected to make a lot of money out of it. Moreover, 'TNT' has often suggested that this will be the biggest payday of his career so far.

However, Tommy Fury's father John Fury doesn't seem to be on the same wavelength and believes they are being rather underpaid. During a recent interview with All Out Fighting, Fury's father said:

"We've probably been well underpaid. You know but at the end of the day, you know, money is one thing but when Tommy knocks him spark out, the world's his oyster."

Eddie Hearn says it will be embarrassing for Tommy Fury to lose to Jake Paul

The upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has caught a lot of attention worldwide and a lot of notable names have given their thoughts on the fight. The same happened recently when Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn gave his thoughts on the fight.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Eddie Hearn suggested that Tommy Fury has a lot to lose in his fight against 'The Problem Child'. While claiming that it would be embarrassing for 'TNT' to lose to Paul, he said:

“Tommy Fury is unbelievably limited, right? But he is a fighter. He is a boxer. So, all the criticism about Jake is, ‘You’ve never fought a boxer.’ He’s about to – not a very good one, but still a boxer. For Tommy Fury, it’s just a bit embarrassing. Like, if he if he was to lose. It’s embarrassing, full stop, to lose to Jake – that’s the reality for a boxer. I mean, I’d be embarrassed if I lost to Jake Paul, and I would."

