Jake Paul likely to have upperhand over Tommy Fury even before they step inside the ring: Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul will have the upper hand on Tommy Fury when they fight later this month.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are slated to collide on February 26th on ESPN+ pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The two undefeated boxers will likely be hoping that the third time is the charm, as they've been scheduled to fight on two prior occasions.

Both of those outings were canceled due to the Brit withdrawing. It's worth noting that since their first failed booking in December 2021, a lot has changed. Specifically, how the two boxers are viewed.

When they were first booked, Jake Paul was seen as little more than a YouTuber who would lose to a legitimate boxer in Tommy Fury. However, in the nearly two years that they've been in talks for a fight, the roles have been reversed.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is widely expected to win later this month, as he's a heavy betting favorite. Beyond the odds, several high-profile names have picked Paul to win. Eddie Hearn has now added his name to the list.

The head of Matchroom Boxing discussed the fight in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. Hearn stated:

“Tommy Fury is unbelievably limited, right? But he is a fighter. He is a boxer. So, all the criticism about Jake is, ‘You’ve never fought a boxer.’ He’s about to – not a very good one, but still a boxer. For Tommy Fury, it’s just a bit embarrassing. Like, if he if he was to lose. It’s embarrassing, full stop, to lose to Jake – that’s the reality for a boxer. I mean, I’d be embarrassed if I lost to Jake Paul, and I would."

See his comments below:

John Fury sends video message to Jake Paul

Anytime a member of the Fury family fights, it seems that John Fury is always involved.

As the head trainer of Tommy Fury, and the father of Tyson Fury, he's gotten just as involved with 'The Problem Child' as anyone. During a press conference announcing their first fight in 2021, the trainer spent the majority of the time arguing with the YouTuber.

Since the announcement of their fight later this month, John Fury has again gotten involved. He recently took to Instagram to release a video message for Jake Paul.

In the post, he stated that the YouTuber would leave on a stretcher on February 26th:

“Be prepared to get taken out [of] that room on a stretcher, my friend, because that’s what’s happening to you. You have no chance at all. I don’t give you any chance whatsoever. Not a remote chance, not even a puncher’s chance."

See his comments below:

Poll : 0 votes