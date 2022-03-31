"I got beaten by him"- Indian actor recalls shooting with Mike Tyson 

Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda has recalled shooting with legendary boxer Mike Tyson, suggesting it shook him.

Tyson will mark his debut in Bollywood with the film 'Liger'. The movie, currently in its post-production phase, is expected to be released in August 2022 with a star cast including Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Vijay Deverakonda, the lead actor for the movie, recently recalled the time he was shooting with 'Iron Mike'. During a recent media outing, Deverakonda was asked about his time with the legendary boxer, to which he replied:

"It was a great experience to work with him. I got beaten by him, which shook my head. But, it gave me confidence. It was fun. I cannot reveal more, but it's a memory for life." [via India Today]

Mike Tyson is unlikely to fight again

'Iron Mike' retired from professional boxing in 2005, following a loss to Kevin McBride. However, Tyson treated his fans once again after returning to the boxing ring in 2020 to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

The event went on to become a hit, reportedly selling 1.6 million pay-per-view buys. Since the bout, Tyson has been rumored to dabble again in exhibition bouts, with Jake Paul a potential opponent. However, the greater likelihood is that the legendary boxer will hang up his gloves for good.

While appearing on an episode of the Full Send Podcast in January, Mike Tyson discussed his future plans and potential return to the ring. The former Heavyweight Boxing Champion suggested that the exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. was just to have fun. However, people have started to make it more about the money, which has disinterested Tyson:

"Guys want to fight me for 100 million bucks. I don't think I'll ever do stuff like that anymore. I wanted to do it the first time just for fun, just to have fun and then some people took it to another level and made it financial and then the fun went out of it."

Watch Tyson on the Full Send Podcast in the video below:

In 1986, Mike Tyson became the youngest Heavyweight Champion of all time. He retired from professional boxing in 2005 with a record of 50-6-2(NC).

Edited by Aziel Karthak