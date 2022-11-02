"I would love to take his 0" - Jake Paul calls for clash with Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul believes that he could be the first person to beat Floyd Mayweather in a professional contest.

'Money' is one of the most legendary boxers to ever put on gloves. Sitting at 50-0, he captured championships in several weight classes. After being a professional boxer for decades, he retired in 2017 after a win over Conor McGregor.

Since then, Mayweather has been active in the boxing ring, but not in a professional capacity. The former champion has had several exhibition matchups, and he's set to return later this month against YouTuber Deji.

The exhibition boxing match with the Brit won't be the first and possibly last time that Floyd Mayweather shares the ring with a YouTuber. He's already faced Logan Paul in an exhibition, but now Jake Paul would like a crack at him.

'The Problem Child' is fresh off his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva last Saturday. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul called for a fight with Mayweather, believing he'd defeat the boxing great.

The YouTuber was quick to note that he badly wants the fight to be a professional contest, so he can take Mayweather's undefeated record:

"It would still be interesting to fight Floyd, though, in an actual professional bout. That's still a big fight, and he's still a massive, massive draw. If it were an actual pro match, people would be super, super interested... I just know I'd win, and I'd love to take his 0."

Watch his comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"I just know I would win and I would love to take his ‘O.’”



youtu.be/_7ux8NY5AJs [email protected] feels fans would be "super, super interested" in a pro boxing fight between himself and Floyd Mayweather 🥊 #TheMMAHour "I just know I would win and I would love to take his ‘O.’” [email protected] feels fans would be "super, super interested" in a pro boxing fight between himself and Floyd Mayweather 🥊 #TheMMAHour"I just know I would win and I would love to take his ‘O.’”▶️ youtu.be/_7ux8NY5AJs https://t.co/3MN31BijXZ

Floyd Mayweather discusses boxing Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather also appears willing to face Jake Paul in a professional contest.

Earlier this year, in an interview with TMZ Sports, 'Money' discussed facing 'The Problem Child'. In the interaction, Mayweather stated that he heard Paul was only interested in doing professional fights and not exhibitions, unlike his brother.

Knowing that, Floyd Mayweather is willing to face Jake Paul in a professionally sanctioned fight, thus putting his undefeated record on the line:

"I think [Jake] was doing a sitdown on a podcast one time, and he talked about [a fight with me]. He said, 'I don't want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.' He said, 'I'm only doing real fights.' And of course, I can't get high up in weight, but I'll fight him in a real fight at the weight that I'm at."

If the bout happens, there's no doubt it will be a massive clash. The two already have a lot of promotional material to use, given their brawl at a press conference last year.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



(via It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat.(via @jakepaul It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat.(via @jakepaul) https://t.co/47EXBWKcJo

Poll : 0 votes