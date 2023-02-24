"I have made a total U-turn" - Eddie Hearn changes his mind about Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury predictions

Eddie Hearn has done some second-guessing with Jake Paul's return against Tommy Fury.

The head of Matchroom Boxing and 'The Problem Child' has a complicated relationship. The relationship between the two got off on the right foot as Paul's professional debut against AnEsonGib was promoted by Hearn.

However, the good times didn't last. Paul and Hearn co-promoted Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor together last year, where 'KT' won by a split decision. The fight itself was quite close, but that didn't stop the YouTuber from accusing the British promoter of fixing the fight.

Paul also accused Hearn of attempting to fix Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk that same year. In response, the head of Matchroom Boxing filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the boxer.

All that aside, Eddie Hearn has given respect to Paul's boxing skills. In the last few months, the promoter has picked the YouTuber to defeat Tommy Fury by knockout this Sunday. However, that prediction is no more.

In an interview with Boxing Social, the promoter revealed that he's changed his mind. Hearn stated:

"I've had a total U-turn. I thought Jake Paul was going to win. I think Jake Paul has absolutely no chance to win at all… If Tommy Fury comes out aggressively and puts it on Jake Paul, this fight will not go two rounds."

Jake Paul sends ruthless message to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul believes Tommy Fury's boxing career will be over after this Sunday.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' have long been rivals despite not yet stepping into the ring together. The two were slated to fight on two prior occasions, with Fury withdrawing from both matchups.

After that second cancelation, Paul noted that he was unlikely to book a third meeting with Fury. However, earlier this year, he took a sudden u-turn himself and booked the clash for Saudi Arabia this weekend.

When asked why he re-booked the fight with Tommy Fury, Paul has always stated that he just really wants to fight the Brit. It seems that ahead of his return, the YouTuber is locked in and has made the fight personal.

Yesterday, he sent a threatening video message to Fury on Twitter. Paul stated in the clip:

"Tommy, I hope you've enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it, you're going to be retired after this, you'll be disowned by your family. You're going to have to go back to your mother's maiden name, and there is nothing that can save you. It's just me and you... I'm coming to take your f****** head off, decapitate you."

