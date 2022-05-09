"That killer instinct come on when I step inside the ring" - Jaron Ennis on Custio Clayton fight

Jaron Ennis and Custio Clayton will fight on the undercard of Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II on Saturday, May 14th. Charlo and Castano fought in July, 2021, in a bout which ended in a controversial draw.

Showtime Boxing posted a video promo on Twitter featuring an interview with Ennis in the lead-up to his bout with Clayton. In the interview, he said:

"I'm humble outside the ring but inside the ring I'm a whole different person. That killer instinct come on when I step in the ring. I just go out there and dominate. It's kinda like Superman and Clark Kent. I don't worry about getting tired and that stuff because I'm always in shape. I can go 15 if I have to."

Jaron Ennis vs. Custio Clayton

'Boots' Ennis has a record of 28-0-0 with 26 knockouts. He fights out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He turned pro in 2016 and most recently fought Thomas Dulorme in October 2021. In 2020, he fought Chris van Heerden, who has taken on the likes of Errol Spence Jr. and, more recently, Conor Benn.

Custio Clayton has a record of 19-0-1 with 12 knockouts. He fights out of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and made his pro debut in 2014. His most recent bout was in December 2021 against Cameron Krael. He is a former Olympian, having competed at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England.

Jaron Ennis is an up-and-coming fighter in the welterweight division. The bout with Clayton is likely intended to present him with a challenge in order to test the prospect and provide him with ring experience. Apart from a no-contest with van Heerden in 2020, Ennis has knocked out or stopped his last 19 opponents.

Check out the full fight between Jaron Ennis and Sergey Lipinets here:

Custio Clayton fought Lipinets, who Ennis faced in 2021, the year before. The 12-round bout ended in a draw. As Jaron Ennis knocked out Lipinets, and has been on a knockout streak for nearly five years, it is likely that he expects to stop Clayton in their bout this month.

Check out the highlights from Clayton vs. Lipinets here:

