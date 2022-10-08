Boxing Schedule: Is there a boxing match tonight? 

There's a stellar boxing card on Showtime later tonight, headlined by Sebastian Fundora and Carlos Ocampo.

'The Towering Inferno' is fresh off a knockout victory over Erickson Lubin in April. With the win, Fundora claimed the first World Championship of his career as he became the WBC Interim Light Middleweight Titleholder. He's set to make his first title defense later tonight.

Standing in the champion's way is former title challenger Carlos Ocampo. 'Chema' is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak, last defeating Vincente Martin Rodriguez in June. Ocampo's last defeat came way back in June 2018 to champion Errol Spence Jr.

There's also a load of great fights on the undercard. The co-main event is a WBC Interim World Middleweight Title fight between Carlos Adames and Juan Mancias Montiel. Both men are coming off big victories and have a lot of momentum heading into tonight's event.

Furthermore, the event also has another title fight. IBF World Super Flyweight Champion Fernando Martinez will be looking to make his first title defense against former titleholder Jerwin Ancajas. The bout is a rematch of their first outing in February, where the Argentine, Martinez, won the title by decision.

Who is expected to win tonight's boxing matches?

While tonight's boxing matches are solid matchups, there are still some heavy betting favorites.

Sebastian Fundora is viewed as one of the rising stars in the light middleweight division, and for good reason. His undefeated record, combined with wins over names such as Sergio Garcia and Jorge Cota, has him as a huge favorite for his first title defense.

According to Bet MGM, the champion is a solid -900 betting favorite for tonight's boxing main event. For fans hoping for an upset, former title challenger Carlos Ocampo returns as a +550 underdog.

The co-main event is expected to be a closer matchup. Carlos Adames is currently the betting favorite to win the vacant title, a -500 favorite. Meanwhile, Juan Mancias Montiel returns as a +400 betting underdog.

Lastly, the rematch for IBF Super Flyweight Gold has Fernando Martinez as the -280 favorite. Former champion Jerwin Ancajas is a slight +250 underdog to reclaim the gold that he lost earlier this year.

