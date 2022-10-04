Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend?

There are a couple of big boxing matchups to look forward to this weekend.

First up in Australia, IBO Super Welterweight gold will be on the line. Sam Eggington, who captured the gold earlier this year, will be making his first title defense against Dennis Hogan. The Irish challenger is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, and the bout will air on Fox Sports.

Besides the showdown in Australia, there's a huge Matchroom Boxing event going down that same day. On DAZN pay-per-view, airing in the U.K., fans will get to see two British stars face off. In a huge matchup, former champion Chris Eubank Jr. will challenge rising prospect Conor Benn at catchweight.

The undercard of the event is solid as well. Set for the card is a battle between top women's super bantamweight contenders Mary Romero and Ellie Scotney. Felix Cash vs. Connor Coyle and Lyndon Arthur vs. Cesar Herman Reynoso will feature on the undercard.

If fans aren't satisfied with the fights on Saturday, they're in luck. There's a big Showtime card on Sunday. Headlining the event will be a WBC interim Super Welterweight Championship bout between Sebastian Fundora and Carlos Ocampo.

The co-main event is a WBC interim Middleweight Title matchup between Carlos Adames and Juan Mancias Montiel. With names like that, there's no doubt many fans will tune into Showtime this weekend.

What is the best boxing match this weekend?

In terms of boxing matches, there's nothing that has more fan interest than the showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

The bout between 'Next Gen' and 'The Destroyer' is a trilogy bout of sorts. Their fathers boxed in on two prior occasions in the 90s, with the elder Benn winning the first bout, while the rematch ended in a draw. Both contests were legendary.

Now, decades after their last encounter, the two men's sons will go to war at the O2 Arena in London, England. Heading into the matchup, both men are coming from very different places, to put it lightly.

Eubank Jr., for his part, is in his prime and is a former world champion. Furthermore, he will be making a big weight cut for this matchup. He normally competes at super-middleweight, but will fight at 157 pounds on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Benn normally competes at 147 pounds, and is a much smaller fighter. While he lacks experience at the top level, he has knockout power and seems to be a rising star in the U.K.

