Is there a boxing match tonight?

There's no shortage of boxing available for fans to watch tonight.

Arguably the biggest card of the weekend is going down on Showtime pay-per-view. There, the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will return for the biggest test of his career against Anderson Silva. 'The Spider' has gone 2-0 in the boxing ring since leaving the UFC in 2020.

However, there's a lot more boxing than just the card going down on pay-per-view. On DAZN, there are two cards happening tonight. Katie Taylor's return will go down in the UK as she faces Karen Carabajal. It will be 'KT's' first bout since her win over Amanda Serrano in April.

Following that card in London, there's another event happening on DAZN. Joseph 'Jojo' Diaz will return to California for the first time since his loss to Devin Haney last December. He will face the undefeated William Zepeda, who's 26-0 in his career so far.

Lastly, many hardcore fans will be tuned in to ESPN later tonight. Vasyl Lomachenko will return to the ring with a possible showdown against Devin Haney hanging in the balance. He will face former training partner Jamaine Ortiz, who is a huge underdog.

Which is the best boxing event tonight?

While there's a lot of great boxing happening today, most fans will likely be tuned in to Showtime.

Katie Taylor and Vasyl Lomachenko are two of the greatest boxers on the planet, but they're both massive favorites to win. In terms of a card that has something for everyone, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is likely the best bet.

'The Problem Child' and 'The Spider' have done their best to sell the contest. Given their track record of putting out highlight-reel knockouts, the main event will potentially be a lot of fun.

Beyond the main event, there's a little bit of everything. Lightweight prospect Ashton Sylve is set to face Braulio Rodriguez on the main card. Also set for the pay-per-view is a pair of bantamweight contenders, Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves.

Beyond that, there's a pair of interesting matchups set to open the main card. YouTuber Dr. Mike will make his professional debut against former UFC veteran and Nate Diaz's teammate Chris Avila.

However, the Stockton native won't be the only former MMA fighter on the card, as Uriah Hall is set to make his boxing debut. He will face former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell, who's fresh off his knockout over Adrian Peterson in September.

Poll : 0 votes