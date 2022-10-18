Is boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez in Creed 3?

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing. Having been in the sport for decades, Alvarez is now set to make his acting debut as well.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Canelo Alvarez has been cast in Michael B Jordan’s ‘CREED 3’. Canelo Alvarez has been cast in Michael B Jordan’s ‘CREED 3’. https://t.co/NNsjnaUQBE

The Mexican will be making his acting debut in the third installment of the Rocky spin-off franchise, Creed. However, it is worth noting that the character or role he's playing in the movie has not been revealed as of yet. The first part of the movie was released back in 2015 and the sequel was released in 2018 with the third part scheduled for release in March 2023.

The lead character in the movie is played by Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, who will interestingly make his directional debut with Creed 3. The first two installments of the franchise have been tremendously successful and Jordan will be hopeful of delivering yet another success with his directional debut.

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next?

Canelo Alvarez was last seen inside the boxing ring about a month ago against Gennadiy Golovkin. After two rather close fights, the two finally settled their beef and the Mexican walked away victorious. Alvarez put on a dominant performance to retain his undisputed super-middleweight championship.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next fight, however, nothing seems certain at the moment. While Canelo Alvarez has made it known that he would prefer to fight Dmitry Bivil again, fans are looking to see him fight David Benavidez.

Interestingly, Alvarez has been heavily criticized for avoiding a fight against David Benavidez. However, during the post-fight press-conference of his fight against Gennadiy Golovkin, the Mexican addressed the criticism. He spoke about how David Benavidez doesn't have a strong enough resume and said:

“But look, I hear his dad talking a lot of s**t. Look [at] his accomplishments, nothing, one single champion Anthony Dirrell. Please don't disrespect myself, please guys.”

Watch Alvarez speak about David Benavidez below:

That said, Alvarez is enjoying some time off the ring having been very active over the past few years. It remains to be seen as to who he will take on when he returns to the squared circle next year.

