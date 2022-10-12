Is Floyd Mayweather retired from boxing?

Floyd Mayweather is retired from professional boxing, however, he continues to compete in exhibition matchups.

'Money' officially retired from professional boxing after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor in 2017. It was the second time that Mayweather called it quits, as he previously claimed to have retired in 2007 after a close win over Oscar De La Hoya.

An exhibition fight is less about the actual result and more about putting on a show for the fans. Traditionally, fighters wear larger gloves and there are fewer rounds. Occasionally, the fight is pre-destined to be called a draw, as happened in the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout in 2020.

Floyd Mayweather has competed in four exhibition fights, with his record sitting at 2-0. He scored knockouts over Japanese MMA fighters Tenshin Nasukawa and Mikuru Asakura. Meanwhile, he also fought in two no-contests with YouTuber Logan Paul and former sparring partner Don Moore.

When is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

Floyd Mayweather is currently set to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji in an exhibition on November 13 in Dubai.

As far as exhibitions go, 'Money' has been open to fighting just about anybody. He's already fought MMA fighters, boxers (Don Moore), and YouTubers (Logan Paul).

It appears that the former champion will be heading back to the YouTube pool for his next fight. The Global Titans Fight Series, which promoted Mayweather's fight with Don Moore, announced last month that the 45-year-old will fight Deji next.

'The Tank' is currently undefeated as a professional boxer, sitting at 1-0. However, his pro record doesn't tell the whole story. Prior to turning professional in August, he was 0-3 in amateur contests with a knockout loss to Jake Paul. He'd likely be a ginormous underdog against 'TBE'.

The card is currently expected to be broadcast on FITE TV pay-per-view. The eight-round contest between Mayweather and Deji is set to headline the event, with notable names such as Tommy Fury and Bobby Fish on the undercard.

