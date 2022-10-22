Is Tyson Fury going to fight Derek Chisora for the third time?

Yes, Tyson Fury is set to take on Derek Chisora in a trilogy fight. The bout was recently announced and is set to take place on December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

It is worth noting that a fight against Derek Chisora wasn't Fury's first choice. 'The Gypsy King' wanted to face Anthony Joshua instead. However, negotiations for that fight fell through and the WBC Heavyweight Champion had to look for other options.

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora fought for the first time in 2011 for Chisora's British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. Fury put on a dominant performance and walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Their paths collided again three years later. While Tyson Fury proved to be dominant yet again, he made sure not to leave it up to the judges this time around. 'The Gypsy King' secured a 10th-round knockout victory to win the European, WBO International and British heavyweight titles.

The outcome of their third fight isn't expected to be any different and Tyson Fury should get the job done once again.

Tyson Fury reveals the reason behind fighting Derek Chisora

During a recent press conference for his upcoming fight against Derek Chisora, 'The Gypsy King' revealed the reason behind fighting 'Del Boy'. Fury suggested that the big names in the division don't accept the fight when it's offered to them. That wasn't the case with Chisora, who accepted the fight without any hesitation.

While praising Derek Chisora, Fury said:

"You've got these so-called 'tough guys' in the division, we offer them big fights, no smoke, no smoke. You offer it to Derek Chisora, boom, he's sat here opposite me. The man has b*lls, and in today's society, in this boxing game, there's a big lack of b*lls and you know who you are, these people who don't want no smoke."

Fury's comments were probably directed at Anthony Joshua. As mentioned earlier, 'The Gypsy King' attempted to fight 'AJ' in December instead of Derek Chisora. However, Joshua did not sign on the dotted line and the negotiations eventually fell apart.

