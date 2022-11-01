Pro-boxer Jake Paul detailed one difference between him and Anderson Silva which played a crucial role in 'The Problem Child' ultimately defeating the former UFC champion.

On October 29, 'The Problem Child' faced off against 'The Spider' in an eight-round fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Despite this being one of his toughest fights to date, Paul was able to walk away with a unanimous decision victory.

Paul discussed his victory over Silva on a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. While the 25-year-old was aware of his opponent's toughness, he believes being able to land more body shots helped him get his hand raised at the end of the eighth round.

Paul claimed that the body shots, which his opponent didn't expect at all, made all the difference in the fight:

"I threw way, way more body shots than him [Silva]. And I think that was the difference really in the fight...and it slowed him down as the later rounds went on...and I saw it. I saw it in his eyes. So, I don't think he was expecting that from me to throw that many body shots."

Check out Jake Paul Detail the one difference that helped him secure the win against Silva in his last match:

Jake Paul wants to fight Nate Diaz after backstage altercation at Silva vs. Paul

In the post-fight presser of his recently concluded fight, Jake Paul addressed the physical altercation that occurred between his team and Nate Diaz's.

The pro-boxer stated that Diaz's actions were characteristic of the Stockton-native and challenged the former UFC lightweight to settle it in the boxing ring:

"Nate Diaz was here acting like a b**ch. He tried to fight people in the hallway you know. Nate, stop fighting people for free. Let's do it in the ring, okay? I just know there was an altercation with my team... I was focused on what was going on but...it's just typical of him. That's what he likes to do. He is a street gangster. He likes to act tough... Why are you trying to beat someone up in the hallway, bro?"

Check out Jake Paul respond to the backstage scuffle below:

