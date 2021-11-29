J'Leon Love reveals one thing Jake Paul is better at than Canelo Alvarez

American boxer J'Leon Love is all praise for Jake Paul's contribution to boxing and the effort he's putting in to make the sport popular among new audiences. In an interview with FightHype.com, Love named the one thing Jake Paul is undeniably better at than Canelo Alvarez.

According to Love, 'The Problem Child' is a genius when it comes to marketing himself and the sport. He lauded Paul for attracting more eyeballs to the sport of boxing and for bringing in new audiences by putting up interesting fights. Love or hate him, Love says Jake Paul's impact in the world of boxing has undeniably been massive from a promotional aspect. He said:

"Marketing, marketing, marketing. The kid's a genius at marketing. Yeah, I mean he knows how to stir up the pot, get eyeballs viewing. At the end of the day, you can't hate him, that's what the motherf***er is good at."

Jake Paul is scheduled to take on fellow undefeated boxer Tommy Fury on December 18th. This is expected to be the toughest matchup of Paul's pro-boxing career. Paul is 4-0 as a boxer, with three knockout victories under his belt. While it is an impressive feat, Jake Paul is yet to fight a professional boxer inside the ring.

BT Sport apologizes for foul-mouthed rant by John Fury and Jake Paul during live presser

The bad blood between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is starting to surface more and more as we head into the fight. At a recent press conference for the fight, Tommy's father John Fury engaged in a heated verbal confrontation with Jake Paul.

John Fury's comments about what his son would do to Paul's girlfriend after the fight offended many, prompting BT Sport to issue an apology for the crude language used by both parties during the press conference. The statement read as follows:

"This week BT Sport streamed a live boxing press conference that included a number of offensive and unacceptable comments, some of which has led to further online abuse. This goes against all the values that BT Sport wants to uphold. We would like to apologise for any offence or upset this has caused.”

