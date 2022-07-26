"Witness Greatness" - Jake Paul releases new promo for showdown with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul is ready to show what he's really made of against Hasim Rahman Jr.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the ring next month against 'Gold Blooded'. The bout will headline a Showtime pay-per-view card at the historic Madison Square Garden venue in New York City.

The headliner is a short-notice bout for Rahman Jr., as Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury. Despite the short notice nature of the contest, it's already generated more excitement than the original matchup. This is mainly due to the heavyweight prospect being seen as a better boxer than 'TNT'.

The 31-year-old is an established amateur, having competed upwards of 100 times in the ring. Furthermore, he has nearly triple the experience as a professional than Paul does. That, combined with the YouTuber admitting that Rahman Jr. got the better of him in sparring, has generated a lot of excitement.

The YouTube star is moving forward with the fight and believes in his ability. Throughout the build-up, 'The Problem Child' has maintained that although the odds are against him, he will secure victory against the heavyweight prospect.

On Instagram, Paul released a new promo for the return against Rahman Jr. In the post, the 25-year-old had a simple caption: "Witness Greatness."

See Jake Paul's Instagram post below:

Will Jake Paul defeat Hasim Rahman Jr.?

As of now, Jake Paul is favored to defeat Hasim Rahman Jr. next month at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The new matchup has generated a lot of excitement due to the heavyweight's experience, but many fans still believe that the matchup is likely to go in Paul's favor.

The two men trained together back in 2020 while Paul was preparing to face Nate Robinson. Although they haven't shared the ring since then, 'The Problem Child' has improved in spades as he showcased in his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley last year.

It's just going to be a tough task for Rahman Jr. In addition to taking this fight on short notice, he's going to be fighting at cruiserweight for the first time in his career. He'll need to lose a lot of weight ahead of August 6th.

Furthermore, Rahman Jr. is coming off a knockout loss earlier this year to James Morrison. Given all the factors going against him, the heavyweight is a massive underdog against the YouTube star as of now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far