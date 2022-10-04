Watch: Jake Paul, $30 million net worth holder, once bought Logan Paul his dream Lamborghini Aventador in prank video

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have lived quite the interesting life. While both have come up from social media routes, they have diversified into various different aspects of the entertainment business.

Moreover, the two share a very close relationship as well. So much so that Jake Paul once bought Logan Paul his dream car, a Lamborghini Aventador. However, it is worth noting that it was nothing but a prank.

'The Problem Child', who has a current net worth of $30 million, pranked his brother on his 22nd birthday back in 2017 with a Lamborghini Aventador. The prank was executed perfectly as 'The Maverick' appeared emotional towards the end of the video before Jake Paul revealed that it was just a prank.

Watch the entire video below:

The prank ultimately started a long-running prank war between the two, which was later blown out of proportion. Things started to get really personal between Logan Paul and 'The Problem Child', which even created a rift in their relationship.

Thankfully for the fans, the two have come a long way since and share a very close relationship as of now.

Jake Paul is open to fighting Logan Paul in a boxing match

'The Problem Child' and Logan Paul have expressed a desire to step inside the boxing ring against each other on multiple occasions.

During his recent show BS w/ Jake Paul, the 25-year-old talked about getting into the ring against his older brother. While suggesting that they should do it, he said:

"I'm about to fight Logan. What? Yeah, I think we want to do it, I think we should do it just because no one's ever done it."

It is worth noting that the 25-year-old has had a much better run inside the squared circle when compared to Logan Paul. While 'The Maverick' has no wins under his belt with just one professional fight, 'The Problem Child' is undefeated in five, with 4 knockouts to his name.

Stepping into the boxing ring against one's brother might not be the best idea on paper, but the the two might end up doing so in their pursuit of putting on the biggest shows in the world.

