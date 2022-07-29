Jake Paul believes he "wouldn't even have to train" for a fight against KSI

Jake Paul vs. KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) has been spoken about since the Brit first defeated Joe Weller at the beginning of the YouTube boxing saga. Olatunji then went on to face Paul's brother Logan in two epic matchups.

'The Problem Child' has gone on to become a huge star in the sport after only five professional fights. Meanwhile, 'JJ' has a long way to go if he wants to secure a fight with the American.

The Watford-born star has been out of the ring for nearly three years after defeating Logan Paul in 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Within that time, Jake Paul has gone on to rack up a 5-0 record and become one of the most talked about names in boxing.

While appearing on The DAZN Boxing Show, Paul spoke on a potential matchup against KSI:

"I don't think he ever fights me. Why would he sign up for that risk? He knows what would happen… I wouldn't even have to train to fight KSI. I could make $20/30million, show up eating pizza and knock him out. Two rounds max."

While a contest against KSI would seem relatively one-sided as of right now, after the Brit has engaged in a few more fights, the odds may be a lot closer.

View the comments here via talkSPORT's Michael Benson:

Does KSI need an impressive performace against Alex Wassabi if he wants to eventually fight Jake Paul?

The British YouTuber is significantly behind in his boxing career to Jake Paul and therefore has a lot of ground to make up.

However, he has signed a deal with DAZN, which will offer him a series of fights. The ultimate aim for the Englishman is to face Paul at the end of his series of fights.

When KSI faces Alex Wassabi at the end of August, he will be hoping to make a statement to his fans and potential opponents, including Paul.

While Olatunji was undergoing therapy with his physiotherapist Harvey Ubhi, he spoke on the importance of an impressive display against Wassabi. The Brit said:

"I know I'm going to f***** destroy him. It's just that I want to absolutely do it in the best possible way."

