"Fraud fake fighter" - Jake Paul exposes Hasim Rahman Jr. with his weight check videos 

The event starring Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled due to weight issues causing Paul to call Rahman Jr. a fraud.

Rahman Jr. checked in on July 7th at 216lbs and that weight remained roughly unchanged at his check-in a week before their matchup on August 6th, which has resulted in the entire match getting called off.

The New York State Athletic Commission stated it could not sanction a fight at less than 205 lbs. Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions offered to move the weight to 205, but Rahman Jr.'s team stated they planned to weigh in at 215lbs, causing Paul's team to cancel the event.

Paul has now taken to Twitter to call out Rahman Jr. for his inability to make weight. In response to another Tweet with the embedded video of Rahman Jr. weighing in, Paul stated:

"Let me know if you need the weight check he sent on July 10th as well. Fraud fake fighter."

Rahman Jr.'s management team was required to send two weight check videos to MVP and the Athletic Commission to ensure he didn't have to lose more than 10% of his body weight over a 4 week period. Now, in the final week before offical weigh-ins, Rahman Jr. would have had to lose 16lbs.

Paul has now changed his Twitter bio to:

"Hasim Rahman Jr. and Tommy Fury were both too afraid to fight me and I'm not the 'real boxer.'"

See Jake Paul's tweet here:

Let me know if you need the weight check he sent on July 10th as well. Fraud fake fighter.

Hasim Rahman Jr. responds to Jake Paul

In the wake of the canceled event with Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. headlining in Madison Square Garden, Rahman Jr. responded to Paul's attacks via Twitter.

Paul took to social media to blast Rahman Jr. for ruining the opportunity he was given, and even stated this would have been the biggest payday of his life. Paul additionally warned promotors about booking him on their cards due to the 'unprofessional' people he had to work with on Rahman Jr.'s team.

Rahman Jr. replied:

"Why he don't have this energy in person though? Biggest payday of my life? I already made 4x what you offered off of sparring. Now you want to paint the narrative to not let me on anyone's cards cause you KNOW the people going to demand us. #JakeFraud"

See Rahman Jr.'s tweet here:

Why he don't have this energy in person though? Biggest pay day of my life? I already made 4X what you offered off of sparring 🤡 now you want to paint the narrative to not let me on anyones cards cause you KNOW the people going demand us. 😂😂 #JakeFraud

