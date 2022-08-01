"Sorry for your cancellation due to unprofessional fighters" - Oscar De La Hoya offers to promote Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight

Oscar De La Hoya has offered to promote a potential boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. De La Hoya also sympathized with Paul after 'The Problem Child's bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled due to an alleged weight controversy surrounding the latter.

The head of Golden Boy Promotions wants his organization to promote a boxing bout between Diaz and Paul once the Stockton native exhausts his UFC contract. De La Hoya recently wrote on Twitter:

"Sorry for your cancellation due to unprofessional fighters not making weight. Let’s talk @jakepaul Vs @NateDiaz209 when he’s free from the @ufc imagine the @GoldenBoyBoxing machine behind it? Will be huge!!!"

Paul's bout against Rahman Jr. fell through as the latter allegedly deceived MVP, asking for the bout to be shifted from 200 lbs. to 215 lbs. Rahman Jr. responded to the accusations, complaining about being asked to weigh in weeks before the fight.

Jake Paul responds to Dana White claiming Nate Diaz is not interested in "goofy" matchup

Nate Diaz had previously hinted at a boxing match against Jake Paul while rallying for his UFC release. 'The Problem Child' responded, offering to fight Diaz for free in his last UFC bout.

However, the landscape has since changed with the booking of Diaz's bout against Khamzat Chimaev, scheduled to headline UFC 279 in September. UFC president Dana White recently claimed that Diaz personally told him that he is not interested in fighting Paul. According to White, the Stockton native labeled the whole idea "goofy." The 52-year-old told Yahoo! Sports:

"I don’t know [if Diaz will fight Paul]. He said, ‘I would never do that.’ That’s what he said to me. He said, ‘That s***’s goofy.’ I don’t know. That’s what he said to me.”

Jake Paul dismissed White's statements as an attempt to discredit him. 'The Problem Child' also claims he can beat any elite UFC fighter in his weight class in a boxing match. The YouTuber-turned-boxer said on The DAZN Boxing Show:

"It is what it is. He is saying that because I knocked out his UFC champion and knocked out Ben Askren, who was a big star at one point in the UFC. He is doing anything he can to discredit me but I can beat every single person in the UFC in a boxing match at my weight class, which would be about 170-175lb. Kamaru Usman, Masvidal, Nate Diaz - all of these guys I would beat, all of them in boxing. They are just doing that and he is saying that just to discredit it as a 'corny' fight."

Watch Jake Paul's appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show below:

