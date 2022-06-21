"I have bigger s**t to do" - Nate Diaz hints at Jake Paul fight asking UFC to release him, Kevin Holland seemingly offers to fight the veteran

Nate Diaz has doubled up on his plea to get released from the UFC. The Stockton native recently posted a clip of Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley and claimed he has bigger things to do.

Diaz asked for an immediate UFC release or a bout in July/August to exhaust his contract with the promotion. The 37-year-old superstar wrote in his latest tweet:

"Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august. I have bigger shit to do"

Nate Diaz currently has one fight remaining on his UFC contract and is seemingly in a hurry to end his stint with the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

Diaz's latest tweet likely alludes to the fact that the Stockton native is eyeing a boxing fight against Jake Paul. The two have repeatedly traded barbs on social media, with Paul promising to beat the legend to a pulp.

Kevin Holland offers to fight Nate Diaz

Kevin Holland has now stepped up to help Nate Diaz fight out his UFC contract. MMA Junkie put up an Instagram post sharing Diaz's latest tweet and Holland commented:

"Anybody as in me [shrugging emoji]"

After racking up an impressive five-fight win streak in 2020, Kevin Holland dropped consecutive bouts against Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori that saw his weak wrestling game exposed. 'Trailblazer' then decided to move back to welterweight and picked up a second-round TKO win over Alex Oliveira.

In his most recent outing, the 29-year-old scored a second-round finish against Tim Means at UFC Austin.

Meanwhile, Diaz has been out of action for quite some time now. In his last outing, he faced elite welterweight contender Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June last year. Apart from a late fight scare that had the crowd roaring, 'Rocky' thoroughly dominated the Stockton native over the course of five rounds to earn a unanimous decision win.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC263 NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND 😳 #UFC263 https://t.co/n6oUBiO9ro

