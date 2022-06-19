UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett video highlights: Kevin Holland submits Tim Means with D'Arce choke, calls out Sean Brady post-fight

Kevin Holland scored the only submission of the UFC Austin card by tapping out Tim Means in the second round of their welterweight bout.

Holland landed a huge right hand early in round two, putting his opponent on skates. In desperation, Means tried to neutralize Holland's striking by shooting for a takedown. However, Holland was quick to react, defending with a D'Arce choke and sinking it in to make Means tap just 38 seconds into the round.

Watch the finishing sequence below:

The fight was an incredible co-main event bout, all things considered. Means applied pressure with forward movement, while Holland stayed in range and looked for openings to land counters.

There's no denying that Holland looks like a completely different fighter at welterweight. Since dropping down to the 170-pound division, 'Trailblazer' has earned back-to-back stoppages and is apparently looking for a third one this year.

After his submission win, Holland called out one of the most-feared prospects in the division, Sean Brady. During his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, Holland said:

"Yo, I hear Sean Brady really needs an opponent, so I'm down for that. I hear he wants to fight in August, but I was thinking September. So Sean, if we can figure something out, that'll be my third fight this year, and I still got time to do two more. We don't slow down, we step it up!"

Watch Kevin Holland's interview below:

Henry Cejudo's hilarious reaction to Kevin Holland's win over Tim Means

Henry Cejudo hopped on social media to share his instant reaction to Kevin Holland's victory over Tim Means. According to the former two-division champion, Holland beat Means "like he stole someone's purse." On Twitter, Cejudo wrote:

"Holland just beat Means like he stole someone's purse. PROBLEM at 170! #UFCAustin"

Check out Henry Cejudo's tweet below:

Holland, of course, has played the role of a superhero crime-fighter when he's not fighting or training. 'Trailblazer' once chased a car thief, neutralized a shooter, and saved a truck driver from imminent death.

Add that to his exciting fighting style and hilarious personality, and it's easy to see why Holland is beloved in his home state of Texas. His fans showered him with adoration as Holland received the loudest applause of the night.

