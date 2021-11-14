"Stockton slap the sh*t out of that bi*ch" - Jake Paul claims he'd beat Nate Diaz 'into a pulp'

Jake Paul is confident of beating UFC star Nate Diaz in a potential crossover boxing match. Paul refused to acknowledge Diaz as one of the best strikers in the UFC and pointed out at the southpaw's double digit losses inside the octagon to prove the same.

Paul said he'd have no problem fighting Nate Diaz down the line. Weighing in on a potential clash with Diaz, Paul said he'd beat the Stockton native 'to a pulp' and 'Stockton slap the sh*t out of that bit*h'. In a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, Jake Paul stated the following about a potential fight with Nate Diaz:

"By whose account [does Nate have the best hands in the UFC]? He's got the best hands? Who said that? Bro, this guy's got like 40 losses on his record. For sure [I want to fight him], I'm going to beat him into a pulp, no problem, no issues. I'm going to Stockton slap the sh*t out of that bit*h," Jake Paul said.

Check out Paul's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Could a matchup between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul come to fruition in the future?

Diaz has previously shown interest in fighting Jake Paul in a crossover boxing match. Diaz has one fight left on his current contract with the UFC and is on the back of consecutive losses, which means he will not be fighting for the title anytime soon.

Once his current contract expires and he decides not to renew it, there's no reason why Nate Diaz and Jake Paul can't throw down inside the ring. Both men have the ability to draw eyeballs and the attention will translate into a massive number of pay-per-view buys for a potential bout.

Paul has already beaten a couple of former MMA world champions in Ben Askren and Tyrone Woodley. It would be interesting to see if Diaz can be the one from the MMA community to stop 'The problem Child'. Jake Paul, however, is currently scheduled to take on Tommy Fury in December. This will be the first time Paul steps inside the ring to fight a professional boxer.

