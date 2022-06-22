"I'll fight for free" - Jake Paul offers Dana White to fight Nate Diaz for free in his last UFC fight

Jake Paul has given Dana White a tempting offer for Nate Diaz's last fight in the UFC. Diaz recently tweeted out asking the UFC to release him now or give him another fight in July or August. Along with the tweet, he posted a video of 'The Problem Child' knocking Tyron Woodley out, implying a move to boxing.

In response to his tweet, Paul replied:

"Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free."

'The Problem Child' offered to be Nate Diaz's last fight in the UFC, however, the UFC President would have to agree to his terms. Paul has been criticizing the UFC for not paying their fighters enough money and not providing them with adequate healthcare. He aims to increase fighter pay in the UFC, just as he has been doing in boxing, and also provide them with better healthcare.

The tweet by Nate Diaz has already gone viral with many MMA fighters reacting to it. UFC fighter Paulo Costa replied to the tweet with a photo of Paul alongside a goat.

"Dana - I'm happy to be Nate's last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free."

Dana White wants Nate Diaz to fight Jake Paul

Dana White was recently in Utah to announce UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards. While in Utah, he was interviewed by Oscar Willis of TheMacLife who asked him about Nate Diaz's latest comments on Twitter.

The UFC president replied:

"We're trying to do the best we can. We're trying not to s*** on anybody and disrespect anybody, but it's not like we're talking about Kamaru Usman here. We're talking about Nate Diaz. Nate's won one fight in five years, so we're trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that's a fight that makes sense."

White would never agree to any of his fighters transitioning to boxing to fight Jake Paul as long as they were under contract with the UFC. However, in Diaz's case, he seems to be happy to let him move on and fight 'The Problem Child' after he's finished up with his UFC contract. The UFC President did not respond to Paul's terms for the fight.

