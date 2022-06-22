Dillon Danis trolls Jake Paul and Nate Diaz after Dana White said fight makes sense

Dillon Danis has poked fun at Jake Paul and Nate Diaz by reacting to Dana White's comments about a potential fight between the two.

Diaz recently took to social media to once again demand for the UFC to either find him an opponent or release him. On top of that, the Stockton native also teased a potential exhibition boxing match against Paul.

White appears to be on board with Diaz's plan, saying it "makes sense" for the UFC veteran to cash out with a big-money fight against the YouTuber. White told The Mac Life:

"So listen, we’re trying to do the best we can. We’re trying not to s*** on anybody and disrespect anybody, but it’s not like we’re talking about Kamaru Usman here. We’re talking about Nate Diaz. Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we’re trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul. That’s a fight that makes sense."

Stumbling upon the UFC president's comments in an Instagram post, Danis chimed in with his thoughts. Firing shots at both Paul and Diaz, 'El Jefe' wrote:

"Yea cause jake only likes guys who are old and won 1 fight in 5 years"

Danis' comment was in reference to Diaz's losing record and Paul's style of opponent selection. The younger Diaz hasn't won since 2019 and is coming off back-to-back losses against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' is often criticized for fighting non-boxers like AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson and post-prime UFC fighters such as Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul respond to Dana White's comments

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul immediately responded upon learning about Dana White's comments.

Paul, who is currently slated to headline an event in New York's Madison Square Garden on August 6, teased that he'd be willing to step into the octagon against Diaz.

Meanwhile, Diaz chimed in by insisting that the UFC should grant him his realease.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Sweetener: I will fight for free. Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.Sweetener: I will fight for free. twitter.com/natediaz209/st… Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free. twitter.com/natediaz209/st…

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209



🏻‍♂️🥊 Send the release🏻‍♂️🥊 Send the release 📄 👱🏻‍♂️🥊

The popular octagon bad-boy has been sidelined since June 2021 with his last outing being a loss to Leon Edwards. He has since been clamouring for a fight as his contract is set to expire, but remains without an opponent.

While many believe the UFC is hoping to matchup Diaz and McGregor for a trilogy bout, there is also the possibility of McGregor taking on Michael Chandler on his return.

Considering the circumstances, both Diaz and the fans will have to wait for the promotion to reveal their plans for the Stockton native before he's finally released.

