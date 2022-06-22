"Send the release" - Nate Diaz seemingly responds to Dana White saying he should box Jake Paul

Nate Diaz has once again demanded his UFC release after Dana White suggested that the Stockton native should fight Jake Paul in a boxing bout. The UFC superstar wrote on Twitter:

"Send the release"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209



🏻‍♂️🥊 Send the release🏻‍♂️🥊 Send the release 📄 👱🏻‍♂️🥊

Diaz currently has one fight left on his UFC contract and has been rallying to compete for a final time in the promotion before he moves on. In his most recent call for release, the Stockton native also hinted at a boxing fight against Jake Paul.

UFC president Dana White responded to Diaz's comments, stating that the fight against Paul "makes sense". White also noted that the UFC superstar isn't likely to make a title bid against Kamaru Usman at this point in his career.

Interestingly, Jake Paul also responded to the UFC president's comments, offering to be the last fight on Diaz's contract. 'The Problem Child' reiterated his demands to get fighter pay increased and is willing to fight Diaz for free.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Sweetener: I will fight for free. Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.Sweetener: I will fight for free. twitter.com/natediaz209/st… Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free. twitter.com/natediaz209/st…

The saga of Nate Diaz's last remaining fight so far

Nate Diaz was on a hiatus of a year and a half since losing the BMF title fight against Jorge Masvidal in 2019. Diaz returned to the octagon in June last year, taking on top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

Apart from rocking 'Rocky' in the final frame, the Stockton native was thoroughly dominated in the five-round affair.

Earlier this year, Diaz asked for a bout against Dustin Poirier to exhaust his UFC contract. Dana White expressed interest in the fight but maintained that there was lot to figure out prior to booking the showdown.

The UFC honcho also hinted at a trilogy bout between Diaz and Conor McGregor which would have obvious commercial incentives. The duo have previously combined for the second and sixth-biggest pay-per-view buy rates in UFC history.

While that idea has fizzled out, a matchmaking board leak showed a potential fight between Diaz and the surging Khamzat Chimaev. While the UFC veteran claimed to have accepted the fight, 'Borz' accused him of ducking him.

The Chechen-born Swede, currently sporting an unblemished 11-0 record, might not be the wisest pick for Diaz's retirement fight. However, the Stockton native's latest target bout against Jake Paul certainly comes with the promise of a lucrative payday.

Considering the current circumstances, it could be a while before we witness Nate Diaz compete inside the UFC octagon for the final time.

