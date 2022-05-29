"Now his bi***a** is off getting married instead of fighting" - Nate Diaz claims he accepted fight against Khamzat Chimaev, wants July return

MMA legend Nate Diaz has suggested that he recently accepted a fight against undefeated UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev. Over the past several months, Chimaev has been relentlessly lobbying for a fight against Diaz.

Chimaev is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April. ‘Borz’ later revealed that he’ll return as soon as his eyes heal. Diaz subsequently jibed at Chimaev, claiming that the latter is on the “injured pu**y list” and is in no position to call him out. Chimaev fired back by labeling Diaz a “bi***” and alleging that Diaz turned down a fight against him 10 times.

Presently, Diaz is on the final fight of his UFC contract and has accused the UFC of delaying his last bout. He’s consistently maintained that he’d like to compete in his final UFC fight and then retire from the fight game.

Diaz – who last competed in June 2021 – has taken to Twitter to call for a fight this July. Moreover, taking a shot at Chimaev over him getting married earlier this month, Diaz tweeted:

“I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues, overweight and now his bi***a** is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July LFG.”

Not one to be outdone, Khamzat Chimaev has fired back at Nate Diaz by posting a tweet that read as follows:

"You are funny, are you high? It seems like you been smoking."

Chael Sonnen on Khamzat Chimaev potentially fighting for the interim UFC welterweight title

The consensus is that reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards this year. However, Usman’s recovery from his hand injury issues has been taking longer than initially expected.

Resultantly, many believe that Edwards could face Khamzat Chimaev in an interim UFC welterweight title matchup. The winner would then fight Usman for the undisputed title when he returns.

In a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen highlighted that Khamzat Chimaev recently tweeted an image of a UFC belt. He believes that this was Chimaev’s subtle way of letting his fans know that he’ll be fighting for the interim title next. Sonnen said:

"If, in fact, Chimaev gets his way or possibly has inside information he wasn't supposed to share, so he thought he'd do it in this cute way, thus preserving the information he had while still getting the message out there.”

Watch Sonnen discuss Chimaev possibly fighting for the interim title in the video below:

