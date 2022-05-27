"Possibly has inside information that he wasn't supposed to share" - Chael Sonnen breaks down rumors of Khamzat Chimaev getting interim title shot 

Chael Sonnen speculated that Khamzat Chimaev could fight for the interim UFC welterweight championship.

This comes after the undefeated rising star posted a photo of a UFC championship belt on Twitter. Chimaev provided no context to his tweet, but according to Sonnen, it might indicate that 'Borz' is fighting for the interim title soon.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's tweet below:

Sonnen, on a recent episode of his Bad Guys Inc. YouTube show, broke down the possibility of Chimaev receiving an interim title shot. 'The American Gangster' said:

"If, in fact, Chimaev gets his way or possibly has inside information he wasn't supposed to share, so he thought he'd do it in this cute way, thus preserving the information he had while still getting the message out there, I don't know what led him to do that. But let's say he's right, he is very likely to be one-half of that – this mythical unstated interim championship match."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments in the clip below:

Sonnen pointed out that an interim championship bout is likely due to the injury of reigning welterweight king Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' went under surgery after breaking his hand during his main event clash against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

The UFC announced earlier this month that Usman will be defending his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards. Regardless, Sonnen is suspicious that the matchup may not push through as an exact date has yet to be announced.

Chael Sonnen thinks Leon Edwards should ignore Khamzat Chimaev

Due to the uncertainty surrounding Kamaru Usman's health, Khamzat Chimaev seemed to be eyeing a matchup against presumed No.1 contender Leon Edwards. The Russian-born Swede recently called Edwards out on Twitter, challenging him to a fight.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via With Kamaru Usman's return date still uncertain, Khamzat Chimaev is now eyeing a fight with Leon Edwards(via @KChimaev With Kamaru Usman's return date still uncertain, Khamzat Chimaev is now eyeing a fight with Leon Edwards 👀 (via @KChimaev) https://t.co/jgP38vL6YN

As far as Chael Sonnen is concerned, however, Edwards shouldn't take fights that could jeopardize his title shot, which is long overdue. During a separate episode of his show, Sonnen said:

"What should Leon do? Should Leon take the bait? And it's a two-sided question. Should Leon do anything except fight for a championship that he's been promised? No. No, of course not. Leon's used to waiting. Leon has waited. If he's gotta wait a little bit more, fine. He worked his a** off for five years to get back to this spot. Never would I suggest that for him."

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew