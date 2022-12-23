Jake Paul claims he can knock Conor McGregor out "with one hand tied" behind his back

Jake Paul has once again targeted Conor McGregor by claiming that he can beat the Irishman by using just one hand.

'The Problem Child' replied to Conor McGregor's tweet where 'Notorious' was speculating about his potential future involvement in the sport of boxing. McGregor asked whether there would be belts to win, and Paul went on to take shots at the former UFC champion for his current run inside the octagon.

Jake Paul made a bold claim and suggested that he could knock Conor McGregor out in a boxing ring with one hand tied behind his back. Moreover, he also suggested that he would need both of his hands if they were to fight in an octagon, but the result would be no different:

"You fight for belts? Last time you fought for a belt was 4 years ago. Lost 3 of your last 4 fights. I would knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back. To be fair, in the cage I would need two hands. But same result."

Jake Paul reveals communications with Canelo Alvarez's lawyers about a potential fight

Ever since he entered the world of pro boxing, 'The Problem Child' has emerged as one of the biggest names in the sport. While there has been constant criticism directed towards him for not fighting a 'pro boxer' six fights deep into his career, Paul is motivated to fight high profile names, including Canelo Alvarez.

Amongst many goals that Paul has his eyes set on, he wants to take on arguably the best boxer on the planet right now, Canelo Alvarez. While it seems like a far fetched dream, 'The Problem Child' has revealed that the fight might actually end up happening.

During an interview with Anthony Pompliano, Paul stated:

“We have talked to his lawyer and I think he is getting to a place where he sees how serious I am. I think, at first, everyone thought this was a joke and my mouth was bigger than my actions but now they are matching especially if a fight is a year from now or two years from now."

