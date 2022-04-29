Jake Paul claims he is ready to fight the father-son duo of Tommy and John Fury on the same night - "We can make that happen"

Jake Paul has had a long-running rivalry with Tommy Fury and it looks like the Brit's father, John Fury, has also started to become a part of it. While a potential fight with 'TNT' looks inevitable, 'The Problem Child' has claimed that he is ready to take on his father as well.

During a recent media scrum, Paul claimed that he was willing to take on Tommy and John Fury on the same night.

"I'd rather fight him than Tommy or both in the same night, you know? Tommy's a one or two-round fight for me and John Fury's a half-round fight for me. So, we can make that happen in three rounds or less and I go home early night but there are a bunch of jokers over there."

It is worth noting that John Fury is a pro-boxer himself. However, unlike his eldest son Tyson Fury, he wasn't able to make quite the name for himself in the sport and retired with a pro-boxing record of 8-4-1.

Jake Paul lists Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva as potential opponents

Jake Paul has been away from the boxing ring since his December 2021 bout against Tyron Woodley. The matchup saw him secure an emphatic KO victory and extend his pro-boxing record to 5-0.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his future. It looks like 'The Problem Child' will be ready to enter the boxing ring again in August this year. While the search for his next opponent continues, the undefeated boxer has named Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva as potential opponents.

During an interview with Seconds Out, he said:

"Look, I gotta fight in August, you know, still locking down the opponent. You know, no one's really been impressive or has yet to show themselves as the perfect opponent. Obviously I've been calling out a lot of people. But there's some big talks happening. Looking at the Mike Tyson idea, looking at the Anderson Silva idea. So really there's a lot out there and I've just been training."

