"I take out Canelo" - Jake Paul claims he will defeat Canelo Alvarez in three years 

Jake Paul has claimed that he will defeat Canelo Alvarez in three years' time following the Mexican's shock defeat last night against Dmitry Bivol. Canelo moved up to 175 lbs to challenge Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship. He was convincingly outboxed and lost via unanimous decision.

Watch the fight highlights between Canelo and Bivol:

Despite being the favorite, Alvarez had no answers for the Russian, who was the notably bigger man in the ring. It remains to be seen if Canelo will invoke his rematch clause and attempt to avenge his defeat.

Here's what Jake Paul said in a post on social media:

"Just like that Canelo Alvarez loses to Dmitry Bivol. What an amazing fight by Bivol. I'm two inches bigger than Bivol, twenty pounds heavier. Give me three years and I take out Canelo in the same way. He's on the ropes like he won. He only won three rounds out of the whole entire fight. Eddie Hearn f*** you, you can s*** my d***. Im coming, I'm beating Canelo in three f****** years. I put that on my mama."

Watch the full video posted by Jake Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol https://t.co/iE4U0jyjpt

Paul finished by claiming he knew all along that Canelo was beatable when facing a bigger man. 'The Problem Child' had some harsh words for Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn:

"Congrats Dmitry Bivol, he showed that Canelo is easily beatable by a bigger man which is what I've known this whole entire time. Believe in yourself kids and don't listen to these f****** British scumbags like Eddie Hearn."

Will Jake Paul ever fight Canelo Alvarez?

It remains to be seen if Paul gets the opportunity to fight Canelo in the future. The bout is largely dependent on the YouTuber-turned-boxer's fights over the next few years.

So far, 'The Problem Child' has never faced a legitimate boxer in the ring. The closest he came was when he was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury. However, the former Love Island star pulled out from the bout due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection.

A fight between Canelo and Paul is also reliant on the Mexican superstar's ambitions. Alvarez will be 34-years-old in three years time and time will tell whether he will entertain a fight against a social media star like Paul.

Edited by John Cunningham