"More s**t talk" - Jake Paul says a fight between himself and Conor McGregor is bigger than Floyd Mayweather rematch

Jake Paul recently claimed that a fight between himself and Conor McGregor would be bigger than the Irishman's bout against Floyd Mayweather.

'The Problem Child' is currently training for his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ahead of his fight, he sat down on The DAZN Boxing Show for an interview.

During the interview, co-host Kamal Barak Bess asked 'The Problem Child' which fight is bigger: himself vs. McGregor or the rematch between 'The Notorious' and Mayweather. Paul replied saying:

"Me vs. Conor is a way bigger fight. No one wants to see — you know, Floyd's old. We've already seen that product, so we know it's just a money play if they fight. Me vs. Conor is gonna be way more competitive. There's gonna be way more s**t talk, way more [entertainment], and I think that's the one that everyone really really wants."

He also went on to say what weight they would fight at:

"We would both come in at 175 [pounds], and it just makes more sense. We're both younger, we're both in the prime of our careers."

Conor McGregor is currently focused on a return to the octagon. He is recovering from a broken leg that he suffered in his fight against Dustin Poirier last July. However, he has shown an interest in returning to the boxing ring in the future.

KSI compares himself to Jake Paul while warning Alex Wassabi

KSI compared himself to Jake Paul while warning Alex Wassabi, his upcoming opponent, about his bad intentions for other bout.

'The Nightmare' is set to fight Wassabi on August 27th at O2 Arena in London. Ahead of their fight, the pair had their first face-off. At the face-off, KSI repeatedly told the American that he was not ready for what awaited him in their bout, stating:

"You're a nice guy. You're a very nice guy, but you don't have that oomph. You don't have that killer instinct, okay, the stuff that me and Jake Paul have, okay. That evil spite, you don't have that. So I'm gonna go in, and I'm gonna show you what that f***ing feels like. And then you're gonna be like, 'S**t, this is a lot. This is a lot of pressure.' And then you're gonna start panicking."

KSI also spoke about how the fight against Wassabi was just a tune-up fight to show the younger Paul brother that he is a worthy opponent. His ultimate goal is to get in the ring with 'The Problem Child' after he defeats Alex Wassabi.

