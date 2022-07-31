"Those are the top options" - Jake Paul reveals possible next opponent after Hasim Rahman Jr. fight

Jake Paul believes he will fight either Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, or Mike Tyson after his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr.

'The Problem Child' is set to face 'Gold Blooded' next month in New York at the historic Madison Square Garden venue. The outing will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view in the United States.

The bout is set to be the biggest step up of the YouTube star's career. Rahman Jr. isn't a world champion by any means, but he's still a heavyweight prospect. The 31-year-old has had upwards of 100 amateur bouts and nearly triple the professional contests of Paul.

Despite all that, the 25-year-old is a huge favorite for his return next month. As he's preparing to take a big step in his boxing career, Paul is also looking to the future. On The DAZN Boxing Show, the YouTube star discussed future opponents.

In the interview, Paul couldn't commit to just one foe as of now. However, he did name-drop three huge possible opponents. Paul stated:

"Man, I think ideally Mike Tyson, we've teased it that it could be happening later this year, early next year. Anderson Silva is high on that list, Nate Diaz is very high on that list. Those are probably the top three options."

Watch Paul's comments in the interview below:

Are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson going to fight this year?

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have stated on several occasions that they're going to fight later this year.

'Iron Mike' has been out of the ring since his draw in an exhibition boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Following that bout, the 56-year-old stated that he hoped to have another bout, and teased fights against Jake and Logan Paul.

Nearly two years later, neither man has stepped up to face the former heavyweight champion. In June of this year, the 56-year-old went on to Jimmy Kimmel's late night show to discuss a possible return to boxing. There, he praised Paul and stated that a bout would have to happen later this year.

To his credit, 'The Problem Child' later accepted the challenge, stating the matchup would happen later this year. While this isn't the first time that the two stars have agreed to fight, it seems the bout is closer to reality now than ever before.

See Jake Paul's tweet about Mike Tyson below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. https://t.co/dlGQUf2EP0

